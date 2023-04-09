Кино-Театр.Ру
Не стало актрисы дубляжа Елены Шульман

9 апреля
2023 год

Новости кино >>
9 апреля 2023
Не стало актрисы дубляжа Елены Шульман. Она погибла в результате ДТП, не дожив до 54-летия всего один день, уточняет Газета.ру.

Не стало актрисы дубляжа Елены Шульман
фото: kanobu.ru

«Сегодня рано утром после серьезной аварии ушла из жизни Елена Шульман. Тяжелейшая утрата. Скорбим и помним», — написали на странице группы «Русский дубляж» в социальной сети Вконтакте.

Елена Анатольевна родилась 10 апреля 1969 года в Одессе. Сотрудничала со студией «Нева-фильм», «Ленфильмом», ТРК «5 канал», «Эльдорадио», радио «Мелодия» и радио «Балтика». На счету актрисы около 700 озвученных ролей. Ее голосом говорят Настасья в знаменитой богатырской серии, Агафья в «Кощее. Похитителе невест», учительница Мариванна в «Приключениях Пети и Волка», мама Лео в «Лео и Тиге», Русалка в «Иване Царевиче и Сером волке», Дружок в «Барбоскиных» и герои других популярных отечественных мультфильмов. Сыграла несколько ролей в сериалах «Игра без правил», «Холодильник и другие...», «Ментовские войны-3» и «Ещё не вечер».



Занималась дубляжом и озвучиванием зарубежных фильмов, сериалов и видеоигр. Подарила свой голос Мэри Джейн в «Человеке-пауке» Сэма Рэйми, рыбке Дори в мультфильме «В поисках Немо», Мэри Уотсон в сериале «Шерлок», доктору Грэйс Огустин в «Аватаре» Джеймса Кэмерона и Сидни Прескотт в перезапуске «Крика». С ее интонациями говорили героини Дрю Бэрримор, Джулии Робертс, Сары Полсон, Роуз Бирн, Эшли Джадд, Сальмы Хайек, Марион Котийяр и других звезд мирового кино.

Озвучила персонажей в играх Apex Legends, League of Legends, Far Cry 4, Dota 2, Tom Clancy's The Division 2, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Dishonored 2, Killing Floor 2, Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture, Elex 2, Fallout 3, Detroit: Become Human, The Last of Us, Final Fantasy XV и игровых сериях Assassin's Creed, Watch Dogs, Ratchet & Clank и Call of Duty. В Cyberpunk 2077 сыграла за Лиззи Уиззи, а в этом году ее можно было услышать в нашумевшем российском экшне Atomic Heart.
